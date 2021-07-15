Hotter for now, ahead of downpours and a cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you have some yard work or outdoor projects, get them done before the end of the week and stay hydrated in the heat. A cold front drives in more rain and storms this weekend, soaking our area by Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, but areas of fog are developing. Most of the fog is where the heavier rain fell yesterday. Temperatures are starting the day in the upper 60s again this morning.

It’s getting hotter today and we have a lot of sunshine! This is the best looking day, and only a stray pop-up is possible in the afternoon in the higher elevations, like the Tennessee, Kentucky line, Plateau, and Smoky Mountains. We are heating up to around 92 degrees in the Valley, and upper 80s in the higher elevations. It is still a little humid, so add another 3 to 4 degrees for the feels like temperature in the shade!

Tonight is all clear, with stray fog possible. The low is around 68 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is another HOT day, but we’ll see some more clouds in the afternoon. This helps to create isolated rain and storms in the higher elevations midday to afternoon, then a couple of storms can move into the Southern Valley in the evening. The high is around 91 degrees, and feeling 4 degrees hotter in the shade.

Friday night comes with scattered rain and storms, and that continues on into Saturday. Batches are moving through at times on into Monday. This gives us a better rainfall potential to help chip away at that deficit and near drought conditions in our area. The best coverage and rainfall potential looks to be on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s ahead of some downpours, and then more rainfall Sunday keeps highs closer to the low 80s at best.

Scattered rain and storms linger into Monday, and taper off to spotty now by Tuesday. Temperatures look to gradually warm back up, with more seasonable highs and isolated rain and storms.

