Ice Bears release 2021-2022 schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hibernation ends in October for the Knoxville Ice Bears. The team announced its 2021-2022 schedule on Thursday, featuring a return to a full 56-game slate.

The Ice Bears were one of just five Southern Professional Hockey League teams to drop the puck last season - a 42-game stretch that saw the Ice Bears reach the President’s Cup semifinals. The SPHL begins its 18th season on Friday, October 15 with 11 teams playing a full 56-game schedule.

SCHEDULE:

Day Date Visitor Home

Friday October 15, 2021 Macon @ Knoxville

Friday October 22, 2021 Knoxville @ Birmingham

Saturday October 30, 2021 Roanoke @ Knoxville

Sunday October 31, 2021 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Friday November 5, 2021 Fayetteville @ Knoxville

Saturday November 6, 2021 Knoxville @ Fayetteville

Sunday November 7, 2021 Knoxville @ Fayetteville

Wednesday November 10, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Friday November 12, 2021 Knoxville @ Evansville

Saturday November 13, 2021 Knoxville @ Macon

Friday November 19, 2021 Vermillion @ Knoxville

Saturday November 20, 2021 Knoxville @ Vermillion

Wednesday November 24, 2021 Birmingham @ Knoxville

Friday November 26, 2021 Birmingham @ Knoxville

Friday December 3, 2021 Knoxville @ Birmingham

Sunday December 5, 2021 Knoxville @ Fayetteville

Friday December 10, 2021 Knoxville @ Peoria

Saturday December 11, 2021 Knoxville @ Peoria

Friday December 17, 2021 Macon @ Knoxville

Saturday December 18, 2021 Macon @ Knoxville

Sunday December 26, 2021 Roanoke @ Knoxville

Thursday December 30, 2021 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Friday December 31, 2021 Pensacola @ Knoxville

Saturday January 1, 2022 Pensacola @ Knoxville

Saturday January 8, 2022 Vermillion @ Knoxville

Tuesday January 11, 2022 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Friday January 14, 2022 Knoxville @ Macon

Saturday January 15, 2022 Knoxville @ Macon

Sunday January 16, 2022 Evansville @ Knoxville

Friday January 21, 2022 Fayetteville @ Knoxville

Saturday January 22, 2022 Vermillion @ Knoxville

Friday January 28, 2022 Knoxville @ Vermillion

Saturday January 29, 2022 Knoxville @ Quad City

Sunday January 30, 2022 Knoxville @ Quad City

Thursday February 3, 2022 Knoxville @ Birmingham

Friday February 4, 2022 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Saturday February 5, 2022 Knoxville @ Roanoke

Thursday February 10, 2022 Peoria @ Knoxville

Friday February 11, 2022 Knoxville @ Pensacola

Saturday February 12, 2022 Knoxville @ Pensacola

Thursday February 17, 2022 Knoxville @ Macon

Saturday February 19, 2022 Fayetteville @ Knoxville

Sunday February 20, 2022 Fayetteville @ Knoxville

Friday February 25, 2022 Roanoke @ Knoxville

Saturday February 26, 2022 Roanoke @ Knoxville

Friday March 4, 2022 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Saturday March 5, 2022 Knoxville @ Birmingham

Friday March 11, 2022 Quad City @ Knoxville

Saturday March 12, 2022 Quad City @ Knoxville

Thursday March 17, 2022 Peoria @ Knoxville

Friday March 25, 2022 Birmingham @ Knoxville

Saturday March 26, 2022 Knoxville @ Birmingham

Friday April 1, 2022 Knoxville @ Roanoke

Saturday April 2, 2022 Knoxville @ Roanoke

Friday April 8, 2022 Knoxville @ Evansville

Saturday April 9, 2022 Evansville @ Knoxville

