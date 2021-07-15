KPD Officers set to be in Knox County Schools this Fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Knox County Board of Education has a plan in place for the 2021-2022 school year when it comes to school security.

In early May, Knoxville Police announced they’ll be pulling their officers out of Knox County Schools at the end of the Memorandum of Agreement between them and the district.

That agreement expired, and there was no plan in place for KPD to be in schools in the middle of June. Since then, the board has gone over several options and had many meetings to discuss what’s best for Knox County Schools. Board member Daniel Watson proposed to have a facilitator be brought in to mediate discussions, but ultimately that plan failed when it came time to vote.

That brings us to July 14th, where the board and KPD agreed to have officers in all middle and high schools within city limits with a 6-2 passing vote.

This means that the district now has two separate agreements, one with the Knox County Sherriff’s Office and one with the Knoxville Police Department.

Some changes in this MOA include things like school resource officers won’t step in when a situation arises with a special needs student unless directed to do so by the principal. Officers will also be made available to cultural competency and de-escalation training, and this agreement will be re-evaluated at the end of every semester.

As far as KPD staffing goes, board member Daniel Watson says he expects about 14 total officers to be used but says the new MOA includes the ability to staff schools depending on KPD staffing levels.

This is all in place before Knox County Schools begins again on August 9th.

