Police looking for catalytic converter theft suspect

Police say the driver stole two catalytic converters from the Advance Auto Parts
KPS looking for catalytic converters thief
KPS looking for catalytic converters thief(KPD)
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are needing help finding the white male driver the pictured 2004-05 Honda Accord.

Police say the driver stole two catalytic converters from the Advance Auto Parts on Vice Mayor Jack Sharp Road in the early hours of July 4.

If you have any information that could assist investigators, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.com or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipster will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Knoxville mechanic says they’re seeing an increase in cars coming to the shop with missing catalytic converters.

