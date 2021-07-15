Advertisement

Tennessee ranked fifth among America’s top states for business

For the first time, Tennessee has made CNBC’s top five list of best economies in the country.
Money
Money(kfyr)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee ranked fifth among America’s top states for business, according to a study by CNBC.

CNBC scored all states on 85 metrics in 10 broad categories of competitiveness to find these results. Tennessee received a score of 1,469 out of a possible 2,500 points in the study. The criteria and metrics developed through consultation with diverse business, policy experts and states.

This is the first time that Tennessee has made the top five list and has one of the best economies in the country.

Tennessee ranked 5th in Cost of Doing Business with 265 points, 25th in Workforce with 180 points, 46th in Life, Health and Inclusion with 113 points,  second in Economy with 194 points, 4th in Infrastructure with 245 points, 32nd in Technology and Innovation with 82 points, 23rd in Education with 84 points, 20th in Business Friendliness with 117 points, 14th in Access to Capital with 124 points and 8th in Cost of Living with 65 points.

However, the state ranked 46th in health and inclusion due to crime, COVID vaccination rates and transgender laws.

GDP growth in the first quarter of 2021 is at 7.4%, unemployment rate in May at 5%, income tax rate at 0% and corporate tax rate at 6.5%, according to the report.

The top five featured states included Virginia, North Carolina, Utah, Texas and Tennessee.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Pigeon Forge fire chief suspended for responding to fire after drinking
Mine collapse update
One dead, two injured in Knox County mine collapse, Rural Metro Fire reports
Kingsport Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Pastor of Summer Wells speaks on girl’s disappearance
Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Top Tennessee vaccination official fired
This image of the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour, flying at...
International Space Station to pass over Knoxville multiple times

Latest News

Knoxville Police Officers will be in city limits schools.
KPD Officers set to be in Knox County Schools this Fall
Sunny and hot day expected Thursday
Heat cranks back up with a small rain break
Hot and drier through Friday but getting cloudy this weekend!
Hot and drier through Friday but getting cloudy this weekend!
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert