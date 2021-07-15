TN Vaccine official fired after leadership complaints, according to state records

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A letter recommending the firing of Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s top vaccine official, reveals multiple complaints were filed regarding her alleged ineffective leadership and reported inability to work well with team members, according to new state documents obtained by WVLT News through an open records request.

The recommendation memo was written by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Tim Jones to Commissioner Lisa Piercey on July 9.

According to the memo written by Jones, “This recommendation is based on Dr. Fiscus’s failure to maintain good working relationships with members of her team, her lack of effective leadership, her lack of appropriate management, and unwillingness to consult with superiors and other internal stakeholders on VPDIP projects.”

The report said that on multiple occasions in the 2020-2021 COVID response, Dr. Fiscus failed to maintain satisfactory and harmonious relationships among her team.

In February, Communicable and Environmental Diseases and Emergency Preparedness (CEDEP) leadership and Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) received multiple complaints from program staff regarding her management style, treatment of employees, and poor program morale. Fiscus even received several coaching sessions to improve her leadership qualities, but were unsuccessful, according to the report.

Two of her most senior leaders have subsequently resigned, according to state documents.

According to the report, Dr. Fiscus founded and led a non-profit intended to support vaccine programs, then asked TDH to provide funding. “Providing funds to such an entity would be poor judgement and a substantial conflict of interest,” Dr. Jones wrote.

The final reasoning leading to the recommendation that Dr. Fiscus be fired, came from an incident in May, 2021.

According to the report, Dr. Fiscus broadly shared a letter addressing vaccinations and other medical treatments in minors in the state. The letter was addressed to state and federal law with external partners.

According to the report, the letter “should have been reviewed by both leadership and departmental legal counsel. However, Dr. Fiscus did not share the letter nor otherwise include any of these parties in the drafting process prior to sending it out. This action resulted in confusion of both law and policy for private providers, parents, and legislators.”

The report ends with “Her leadership and management of her team does not foster the culture or environment expected at the Tennessee Department of Health.”

Dr. Fiscus was officially terminated on July 12.

