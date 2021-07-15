Toasty Friday before numerous weekend showers arrive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Thursday, a thin circle of ‘flash drought’ became official in East Tennessee. That mini drought - in Grainger and Hamblen Counties - should dissipate soon with some heavier weekend rain. That rain also brings a cool-down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a HOT finish to Thursday. Many reached 90 degrees, and a few showers are struggling to survive off the Cumberland Plateau. Still, there could be a few stragglers that reform in Scott, Morgan, and Campbell County late Thursday evening.

By 9:29 and 11:08 p.m., we have terrifically clear skies to see the International Space Station overhead.

There’s not a whole lot of rain during the day Friday. We should have a few more clouds around by the afternoon, but it could be even hotter. I expect we’ll be in the lower 90s for a second day in a row, at least in the Tennessee River Valley. A few storms move from the southwest to the northeast late Friday night.

Onto Saturday, where afternoon showers appear more and more likely. We now have a 60 percent coverage but it’s not an all day washout.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is likely off-and-on throughout Sunday. Some could get one inch of new rain Sunday alone and we’ll likely bump up the coverage chance soon! As the rain is speeding up a few hours, the showers are quicker to leave Monday morning. Still, the clouds and cool rain hold down the temperatures. We’ll struggle to hit 80 both Sunday and Monday!

