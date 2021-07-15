Advertisement

Toasty Friday before numerous weekend showers arrive

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks brief drought conditions followed by 1″+ of fresh rain
Check out the view above the clouds at Windrock Park!
Check out the view above the clouds at Windrock Park!(Colin Cini)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New Thursday, a thin circle of ‘flash drought’ became official in East Tennessee. That mini drought - in Grainger and Hamblen Counties - should dissipate soon with some heavier weekend rain. That rain also brings a cool-down.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a HOT finish to Thursday. Many reached 90 degrees, and a few showers are struggling to survive off the Cumberland Plateau. Still, there could be a few stragglers that reform in Scott, Morgan, and Campbell County late Thursday evening.

By 9:29 and 11:08 p.m., we have terrifically clear skies to see the International Space Station overhead.

There’s not a whole lot of rain during the day Friday. We should have a few more clouds around by the afternoon, but it could be even hotter. I expect we’ll be in the lower 90s for a second day in a row, at least in the Tennessee River Valley. A few storms move from the southwest to the northeast late Friday night.

Onto Saturday, where afternoon showers appear more and more likely. We now have a 60 percent coverage but it’s not an all day washout.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain is likely off-and-on throughout Sunday. Some could get one inch of new rain Sunday alone and we’ll likely bump up the coverage chance soon! As the rain is speeding up a few hours, the showers are quicker to leave Monday morning. Still, the clouds and cool rain hold down the temperatures. We’ll struggle to hit 80 both Sunday and Monday!

Join WVLT News for the latest track of storms from day to day. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

