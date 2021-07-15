Vandals damage North Knox Greenway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Parks and Recreation Department said that somebody has vandalized the Halls Greenway.

The damage was caused when somebody drove a vehicle behind the Halls library onto the greenway, the damage was found this morning.

If anyone has any information about who caused the damage, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or the Parks and Recreation Department at 865-215-6600.

