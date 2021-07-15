Advertisement

Vandals damage North Knox Greenway

Deputies are looking for the people that damaged a North Knox Greenway
Deputies are looking for the people that damaged a North Knox greenway
(Knox Co. Parks and Rev.)
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Parks and Recreation Department said that somebody has vandalized the Halls Greenway.

The damage was caused when somebody drove a vehicle behind the Halls library onto the greenway, the damage was found this morning.

If anyone has any information about who caused the damage, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or the Parks and Recreation Department at 865-215-6600.

Someone tore up the field along part of the Halls Greenway. If anyone has any information about who did it, please...

Posted by Knox County Parks & Rec on Thursday, July 15, 2021

