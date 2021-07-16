Advertisement

$2,000 reward offered for information on I-55 shooting suspect

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Crittenden County CrimeStoppers are offering up $2,000 in reward money in exchange for information on a suspect involved in an interstate shooting.

The incident happened on July 2 where the suspect allegedly fired shots out of a parked vehicle on the side of I-55 near the old bridge. Arkansas authorities released images of the man holding a gun through the window of the vehicle.

Officials say he fired the shots into a tractor-trailer.

According to investigators, the crime was originally reported once the driver got to Tennessee, but was only reported to authorities in Arkansas on Friday.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a dark-colored Chevy Malibu.

Investigators say no one was injured during the incident but the truck was damaged.

If you have any information regarding this case, call CrimeStoppers at 870-732-4444. All callers will remain anonymous.

