Conditions released of victims in Nyrstar mine collapse

One miner died and two were injured in the Nyrstar Mine Collapse in Mascot on July 13.
Nyrstar Mines
Nyrstar Mines(Abby Kousouris)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nyrstar Mines released the condition of the two miners who were injured in the collapse on Tuesday.

One miner was treated and released while the other underwent surgery and is in noncritical condition at UT Medical Center, according to Global Head of Communications Gytha Steenvoorden.

The names of the two injured as well as the miner who died have not been released at this time.

The mine received three citations in the weeks leading up to the collapse with one citation given the day before.

The Immel is one of the three underground zinc mines operated by Nyrstar Tennessee Mines. The East Tennessee plant has over 400 employees, according to Nyrstar.

