Dangerous, illegal, and costly- vandals trash Halls Greenway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County officials are banding together to ask for help to find the vandals who drove onto The Halls Greenway and damaged an area of grass.

Knox County Parks and Recreation Director Joe Mack, said the county is prepared to prosecute the person or people involved.

There was extensive damage done to a grassy area near the trail that will need to be fixed, according to Mack.

“Because the people that normally do this kind of thing live in the area where the park is, it’s really tearing up their own neighborhood. It just seems like some tire marks in the grass but there’s a lot involved with this platform. It’s not cool. It’s really destroying public property,” said Mack.

Knox County Commissioner Justin Biggs agreed. He says the county is working to put in a new blue way for people to enjoy, but this incident is disheartening.

“We are trying to do everything we can to get everybody outside and outdoors and it makes you feel defeated when someone comes and does this to the greenways,” said Biggs.

They encourage anyone with information to reach the Knox County Sheriffs Office is 865-215-2243 and you can reach the Knox County Parks and Recreation Department at 865-215-6600.

