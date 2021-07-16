David Cutcliffe shares story of beating OU’s Heupel in 1999 bowl game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After spending more than a decade coaching in Rocky Top, David Cutcliffe is set to be inducted into the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame in August.

Starting as an assistant and eventually working his way up to offensive coordinator on Phillip Fulmer’s staff, Cutcliffe left Tennessee after winning the 1998 BCS National Championship to take his first head coaching job at Ole Miss. It was there he holds onto a memory of current UT head coach Josh Heupel.

“I coached against him when he was at Oklahoma,” said Cutcliffe. “We played them the last game of the last millennium was Ole Miss and Oklahoma and we kicked a field goal with three seconds left to beat them 27-25.”

Heupel and the Sooners would go on to an undefeated season and win the national title the next year.

This coming season will be Cutcliffe’s 46th as a college coach, enough time to evaluate colleagues and adversaries alike.

“I think you got a good man in Josh Heupel. I hope it works out,” said Cutcliffe.

You can hear more of Cutcliffe’s interview during a one-hour special highlighting Peyton Manning’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on WBXX August 7th. The Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame will induct its newest class in a ceremony on August 24th at the Knoxville Convention Center.

