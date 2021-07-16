Dr. Fiscus responds to state’s recommendations for firings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In response to information released in an open record request, Dr. Michelle Fiscus, Tennessee’s ousted Director, Vaccine-Preventable Diseases and Immunization Program addresses why she disagrees with the reasons given by the state for her firing.

In an eight-page response released Thursday night, Dr. Fiscus responded to the state’s reasons for firing her.

In the state recommendation for firing, Dr. Tim Jones says “Dr. Fiscus has failed to maintain satisfactory and harmonious relationships among her team.”

In her release, Dr. Fiscus points back to her 2019-’20 review from the Tennessee Department of Health.

“My annual reviews from my four years at TDH refute these allegations. From my annual review for the period of 10/1/2019-9/30/2020, written by Dr. John Dunn and approved by Dr. Tim Jones: ‘Dr. Fiscus has consistently exceeded expectations during this evaluation period. Her leadership in running the program activities has been exceptional. Many of the program staff have been on AWS yet they are meeting program objectives and deliverables.’ End of cycle outcome rating: Outstanding ‘Dr. Fiscus has selflessly focused on the needs of her team and not [sic] her own professional development plan. Her attention to team dynamics and staffing have been outstanding during this rating period. She is providing opportunities to her staff to step into leadership roles. Dr. Fiscus has consistently [sic] exceeded expectations in regards to management of HR issues and balancing the additional workload related to C19.’ End of cycle outcome rating: Outstanding From my interim evaluations from 12/01/2020 – 6/30/2021, written by Dr. John Dunn (changes in HR policy no longer required Dr. Tim Jones’ approval): ‘The vaccine team and Dr. Fiscus have been under tremendous stress with attrition being noted. Dr. Fiscus is working closely with her team to provide growth and development opportunities while balancing the workload of COVID vaccine.’ The two employees referenced who have resigned have completed exit interviews with senior leaders outside of my program. Their comments were shared with Dr. Dunn and did not indicate that their resignations were due to my leadership. One of the two employees accepted an opportunity with a global health organization, which was their aspiration. Both I consider to be good friends and are still in frequent contact with me,” Fiscus says in her rebuttal.