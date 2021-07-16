Fort Sanders street cleaning scheduled over two weekends

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - City crews will be cleaning the streets in Fort Sanders during two weekends in July, it may affect traffic patterns.

Crews will be on the streets July 17-18, then again July 24-25.

“Fort Sanders is a dense neighborhood with a very high demand for on-street parking, so it’s most effective and most convenient to the residents to sweep the streets when UT is out of session and there are fewer residents, fewer cars,” City Parking Systems Manager Mark Elliott said.

“We appreciate the help and understanding of the summer residents in making this successful. This will benefit the neighborhood. We’ll clean the streets and parking lanes – everything from dirt and leaves to litter to oil drippings.”

The weekend work will occur on north-south streets July 17-18, 2021 and on streets running east-west on July 24-25, 2021 in the Fort Sanders area.

The city says traffic is expected to continue to flow on the affected streets during the project. However, there may be some temporary short-term closures as needed.

During the project dates and times, parking will not be allowed, and towing will be enforced on the affected streets:

North of Cumberland Avenue, the north-south streets included in the project are those between Cumberland Avenue and Grand Avenue, including 12th through 23rd streets and including James Agee Street.

East-west streets are those parallel to Cumberland Avenue from White Avenue to Grand Avenue, including Clinch, Laurel, Bridge, Highland and Forest avenues, and on Grand Avenue between 11th and 23rd streets.

South of Cumberland Avenue to Lake Avenue, a smaller but similar area is being cleaned, between Volunteer Boulevard and Melrose Place.

Both weekends’ project hours will begin Saturday at 6 a.m. and will end Sunday at 6 p.m. Temporary no-parking signs will be posted at least 48 hours before work starts.

