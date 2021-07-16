Hot with isolated storms today ahead of the weekend cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The next front moves through this weekend, bringing a better coverage of our area in rain and storms at times and cooling it down to start next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with isolated haze and fog. Temperatures are starting the day around “normal” in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Your Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and another day with temperatures in the low 90s in the Valley and upper 80s in the higher elevations. We’re all feeling about 5 degrees warmer in the shade, due to high humidity. That combination of passing clouds and muggy conditions helps to create isolated rain and storms. A stray pop-up is possible by the late morning to midday in the higher elevations, and then isolated rain and storms are possible across our area through the evening.

We’re still pretty isolated on the rain tonight, with a low around 72.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain and storms develop at times Saturday. It’s spotty to scattered by midday, and then on and off batches of downpours develop and move through at times in the afternoon to evening. We’re peaking at a 60% coverage on Saturday, with a high of 86 degrees.

Scattered rain and storms continue to move through at times on through Sunday, continuing with a 60% coverage midday, afternoon and evening. We’re looking at a cooler day, with a high around 82 degrees.

Monday’s scattered rain and isolated storms is scattered and becoming spotty, with a high of 82 degrees.

We’ll gradually warm back up next week, with some passing clouds and humidity ticking back up.

