Knoxville antique store closes it’s doors after 19 years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Friends Antique and Collectibles in Knoxville has been open for 19 years, but at the end of July, they’ll be closing their doors for good.

Linda Alston has been in the antiques business in East Tennessee for 37 years, but tells WVLT that she and her husband are retiring to be grandparents for the upcoming school year.

Some customers like Caren Gardner say they’re disappointed in the business closing but happy for the family retiring. Gardner says she’s been coming to the store off and on for seven years but wanted to make sure she got to stop by one last time before they closed their doors.

After the end of July, Alston says they’ll invite local charities over to the store to allow them to take what they want for free as a way to give back to the community they’ve done business in for decades.

Until the store closes, Alston says they’ll be offering 60% off of everything and they’re still bringing in new finds.

