Knoxville block party for downtown stadium plan

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city leaders will host a block part and informational session on the proposed multi-use stadium.

The session will take place from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, in the 400 E. Jackson Avenue parking lot, near the site of the proposed stadium.

The event will include City and County staff; Sports Authority members; and partner representatives, including Boyd Sports, GEM Community Development Group, Knox Pro Soccer, Knoxville Area Urban League, and others to answer questions from the community.

The event hopes to give community members an opportunity to learn more about the proposed stadium. Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with project planners, representatives of the Tennessee Smokies, their multi-use development partner, Knox Pro Soccer, and community partners like the Knoxville Area Urban League.

The event is family friendly and will have food trucks and activities as well.

In June, a poll sponsored by the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors shows Knoxville residents support a proposed new multi-use, multi-sport stadium.

The proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million in private funding.

The stadium now awaits an economic impact analysis and other detail work by the newly-formed Sports Authority. If the independent data supports moving forward and the City and County authorize it, construction could begin in 2022, and the stadium could open starting in 2024.

