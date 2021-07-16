Lafollette shooting leaves one dead
Police say they found two victims, one later died at the hospital
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaFollette Police said one person is dead after a shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Police say the shooting happened at 400 E. Walden Street in LaFollette, and when officers got there, they found two people with gunshot wounds.
The two victims were then taken to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette; one was later moved to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.
According to a Facebook post, police said one of the people shot later died from their injuries.
The names of the victims are not being released, police are now investigating what happened.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.