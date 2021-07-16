Lafollette shooting leaves one dead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaFollette Police said one person is dead after a shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Press Release: On July 15, 2021 at approximately 11:01pm, officers from the LaFollette Police Department were... Posted by LaFollette Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Police say the shooting happened at 400 E. Walden Street in LaFollette, and when officers got there, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were then taken to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette; one was later moved to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

According to a Facebook post, police said one of the people shot later died from their injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released, police are now investigating what happened.

