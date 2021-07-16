Advertisement

Lafollette shooting leaves one dead

Police say they found two victims, one later died at the hospital
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - LaFollette Police said one person is dead after a shooting around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

Press Release: On July 15, 2021 at approximately 11:01pm, officers from the LaFollette Police Department were...

Posted by LaFollette Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

Police say the shooting happened at 400 E. Walden Street in LaFollette, and when officers got there, they found two people with gunshot wounds.

The two victims were then taken to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette; one was later moved to UT Medical Center by Lifestar.

According to a Facebook post, police said one of the people shot later died from their injuries.

The names of the victims are not being released, police are now investigating what happened.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims
Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Documents reveal Pigeon Forge Fire Chief drank alcohol, drove city car to scene before suspension

Latest News

Friday is hot and humid ahead of a cold front.
Hot with isolated storms today ahead of the weekend cold front
Dr. Michelle Fiscus
Dr. Fiscus responds to state’s recommendations for firings
The Halls Greenway
Dangerous, illegal, and costly- vandals trash Halls Greenway
Business of 19 years set to close at the end of July
Knoxville antique store closes it’s doors after 19 years