Moms share thoughts on Knox County Schools’ reopening plan

Knox County Schools parents said they’re eager for their kids to return to the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
“They’re kids. They’re germ factories no matter what,” said a mom of two, Stephanie Gaddis.

Her children were virtual students at KCS last year, but now she’s looking forward to them being able to focus better.

“I’m really glad they’ll be back in a classroom setting,” said Gaddis.

Knox County Schools have nixed masks for students and staff. Temperature checks and contact tracing will also not be conducted.

“I’m a little nervous about no masks but I think they’ll be ok,” said Gaddis. “My kids really haven’t been out so much, so anytime we’ve gone anywhere they’ve worn the masks. So they’re super excited to not have to mask up every time they go anywhere.”

“Kids roll with it in my opinion and like they’ll wear the masks if they’re asked to, if not, they won’t,” said a mom of six, Ashley Bounds.

Three of her kids will be enrolled in KCS for the first time after relocating her family to Tennessee this summer.

Her kids attended a school in Illinois in person wearing masks last year.

“I don’t know we’ll just see how it goes. I’m sure they’ll monitor and make sure everybody is safe,” said Bounds.

Even though Stephanie’s children aren’t old enough to get the COVID-19 vaccine yet, she’s making sure they are up to date on their other vaccinations.

“Since they can’t get the vaccine I just want them to be as healthy as they possibly can be,” said Gaddis.

Visitors, extracurriculars and field trips will be allowed.

School begins August 9.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

