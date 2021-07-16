Advertisement

Motorsports park once slated for Oak Ridge, heads to Cumberland County

Flatrock USA confirmed their new motorsports park is coming Cumberland County.
This photo depicts a park similar to what Oak Ridge developers hope to put in the city.
This photo depicts a park similar to what Oak Ridge developers hope to put in the city.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Flatrock USA confirmed its new motorsport park, previously slated for Oak Ridge, is planned to be built in Cumberland County instead.

Rusty Bittle is a developer and founding partner of the company. He thinks Cumberland County is the best location for the park. Because the piece of land is larger than the site that was first considered in Oak Ridge, the concept has expanded from a motorsports park to a larger entertainment and leisure destination.

“A Tennessee motorsports park is a legacy project for me,” said Bittle. “The State of Tennessee has a reputation for automotive excellence, we are leading the way on advanced transportation technologies like electric vehicles, lightweight composites and artificial intelligence. A motorsports park will help the state and Plateau build an international reputation for next generation transportation technologies and become a tourism destination for automotive enthusiasts.”

The property, a 773 acre tract right off of I-40 at the Westel exit, was owned by the Plateau Park Partnership, according to a release. Flatrock said it sat dormant for years after Roane, Morgan and Cumberland counties purchased the property together and marketed the site for development.

“The Plateau Park Partnership was thrilled at the prospect of Flatrock locating to our site,” said John Davis, chair of the Plateau Park Partnership. “This property sat vacant since well before 2007, we had multiple prospects but the hilly terrain and lack of utilities to support a large manufacturing facility ultimately caused those prospects to walk away. The terrain is actually an asset for Flatrock and a leisure and tourism destination that leverages our state’s strong automotive industry will provide high quality economic development for the entire region.”

There will be an amphitheater, winery, landmark hotel and conference center, a destination restaurant with a brewery, innovation center and museum, retail center, clubhouse with amenities, campground, adventure activities, multiple types of residential properties, farming to provide many of the needed meats and produce for on-site restaurants, helipad and an observatory on the highest point of the property, according to Flatrock.

A previous market study by an independent firm concluded the project would generate $93 million in its first five years and up to $110 million under a best-case scenario.

Tilke Engineers & Architects were hired to draft the concept for the park and design and manage construction of the park as the project progresses.

Flatrock will break ground this year with the motorsports park projected to be completed in phases, the first as early as next summer.

Oak Ridge Manager Mark Watson said the land originally slated for the project, will continue to be offered for industrial development and industrial use within the restrictions established by the Department of Energy.

