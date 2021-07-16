Organization pledges to remove 125,000 lbs. of trash from Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful increased their goal of plastic removed from the Tennessee River with the help of YETI.

The organizations original goal was to remove 100,000 lbs. of trash in 2021 but with a new donation by YETI, the goal was increased to 125,000 lbs.

“The litter pulled at our river cleanups is a visual call to make a change in how we as Americans consume our beverages,” said Kathleen Gibi, KTNRB Executive Director. “We’re so proud for our river cleanups to be lined up with our new partners at YETI, who offer instant solutions to some of the most prevalent litter we encounter.”

Though the Tennessee River is renowned for its beautiful scenery and generates an estimated $12 billion annually in the recreation industry alone, according to a study released in 2019 by German scientist Dr. Andreas Fath, found the Tennessee River to be the most microplastic-polluted river in the world studied to date.

Gibi estimates 70 percent of the trash bags that volunteers fill consists of throwaway drink containers, noting that as a very modest estimate. As of their most recent cleanup held on June 26, KTNRB volunteers had removed at total of 1,948 bags of trash in 2021.

“Waste industry experts promote the practice of ‘reduce, reuse, and recycle’ in that exact order, and reusable products like those offered by YETI happen to hit the first two points of that model,” said Gibi. “It’s small changes in our daily habits that will make the difference.”

Volunteers involved in the cleanup are approaching their first milestone of 80,000 lbs. of trash collected so far this year.

Hosting cleanups since 2016, Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful became the first Keep America Beautiful affiliate in the nation to focus solely on a river. Just last month, the organization hit a lifetime milestone of 250,000 lbs. of trash removed since its formation, thanks to the help of more than 2,000 volunteers.

