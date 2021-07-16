Rain back this weekend before warmth next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain is here for a few of us (namely Sevier County) this evening, after one of the hottest days all year! More showers are here late Saturday evening through early Monday. We’re going right back to summer heat for most of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers are marching into Cumberland County and back near Watts Bar Lake through the evening. A few storms move south to north closer to midnight. A few of those could even clip the Knoxville metro area. The rest of the night should be fairly quiet after that.

Much of the day Saturday is dry, and it’s still really warm - 86 degrees around Knoxville and through much of the Tennessee River Valley. Rain is back, though, for much of the evening. Many could get half an inch of rain.

Sunday is more of an on-and-off rain, timing wise. The chance of rain is high, but the amounts in general are trending down towards a half inch to three quarters of an inch.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain should exit our area from north to south through the late morning on Monday. While there may be a few late day showers, the chance decreases sharply after noon. We’re bumping up the temps a couple degrees Monday, now in the middle 80s.

The rain chances crumble most of next week. Temps are up as a result, from Tuesday onwards. High temps are near 90 degrees Tuesday-Friday. Rain chances are mostly confined to the mountains.

Join WVLT News for the latest track of this cold front. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

