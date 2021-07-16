Advertisement

Sevier County Fire in “overwhelming need” of volunteers

Sevier County Fire says they need more volunteers to meet growing call volumes.
Sevier Fire needs volunteers
Sevier Fire needs volunteers(Sevier Fire)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Fire is in an “overwhelming need” of more volunteers due to an increase in call volume, according to the department.

“We are struggling to meet our growing call volume,” Sevier County Fire Department officials said.

No experience is required because the department provides all of the training and equipment needed.

Two of the county’s stations have living quarters for potential live in candidates.

“Our live in program is a great opportunity for young people,” officials said. “We have a great record of assisting people into career fire department positions.”

Those who have questions about applying can contact the department on Facebook or stop by the station.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Documents reveal Pigeon Forge Fire Chief drank alcohol, drove city car to scene before suspension
Kingsport Axmen
“Concerning and troubling behavior” of former player prompts dismissal of Kingsport baseball team

Latest News

A group of volunteers collect litter in a cove on the Tennessee River at a cleanup held on...
Organization pledges to remove 125,000 lbs. of trash from Tennessee River
Friday is hot and humid ahead of a cold front.
Hot with isolated storms today ahead of the weekend cold front
A collapse at a mine in east Tennessee has killed a worker and hurt two others.
Conditions released of victims in Nyrstar mine collapse
Your Forecast: Steamy today ahead of a cold front
Your Forecast: Steamy today ahead of a cold front