Sevier County Fire in “overwhelming need” of volunteers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Fire is in an “overwhelming need” of more volunteers due to an increase in call volume, according to the department.

“We are struggling to meet our growing call volume,” Sevier County Fire Department officials said.

No experience is required because the department provides all of the training and equipment needed.

Two of the county’s stations have living quarters for potential live in candidates.

“Our live in program is a great opportunity for young people,” officials said. “We have a great record of assisting people into career fire department positions.”

Those who have questions about applying can contact the department on Facebook or stop by the station.

