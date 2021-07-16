Advertisement

Tennessee doctor says the Delta strain could impact more children under 12

Experts say the delta variant is more contagious than other strains.
TN doctor says delta variant is more contagious
TN doctor says delta variant is more contagious(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee has seen the biggest jump in COVID cases, than any other state. This is in part due to the new Delta variant of the virus, which Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University Medical Center says is more contagious than the initial virus we saw in 2020.

According to Dr. Schaffner, the Delta variant could be more prone to targeting children, because many older adults have gotten the vaccine. He says this variant will infect whoever is the most susceptible and if older people have gotten vaccinated, then it will come for those who are unvaccinated. This leaves the age group of 11 and under at risk because they are not in phase to get the vaccine.

Schaffner says trials are ongoing about the safety and efficiency of a COVID vaccine for someone younger than 12, but results likely won’t be available until at least the fall of 2021. His recommendation for those who are in that age group are to wear a mask to prevent this especially contagious variant from infecting you.

While some see this new variant as a heightened risk for people under 12, in the East Tennessee facilities they haven’t seen an increase in numbers.

Medical Director Joe Childs at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, says they have not seen a single patient under 12 to get seriously sick from COVID. Childs says right now they only have one patient battling COVID, and for the last few months they’ve either had one or zero people admitted for COVID.

To date, five children under the age of 10 have died form COVID in Tennessee, which is less than one percent of overall deaths attributed to COVID statewide.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Kingsport Axmen
“Concerning and troubling behavior” of former player prompts dismissal of Kingsport baseball team
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Documents reveal Pigeon Forge Fire Chief drank alcohol, drove city car to scene before suspension

Latest News

A Stuff the Truck event for Christian Services, Inc. brought in thousands of pounds of food to...
University of Tennessee professors studying food waste
KPD (Knoxville Police Department)
Woman stabbed in the head, KPD reports
This photo depicts a park similar to what Oak Ridge developers hope to put in the city.
Motorsports park once slated for Oak Ridge, heads to Cumberland County
FILE PHOTO / Source: Sevier County Fire Department
Sevier County Fire in “overwhelming need” for volunteers