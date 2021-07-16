Vintage car show coming to Townsend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend is hosting a classic car show Saturday, July 17.

“Autos Through The Ages” starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The show is free, but admission into the Heritage museum is five dollars.

According to a press release, there will be several rare cars on display, including “a 1954 Chevy Corvette (Only 3,640 produced), 2020 Chevy Corvette (C-8), 1955 Bentley, 2018 Tesla electric car, 1954 Buick Skylark (Only 836 produced), 1949 Buick Roadmaster Woodie (Only 653 made. This is 1 of 9 still existing), 1927 Model T Mail Truck, 1929 Model A Fire Truck, 1958 Edsel Pacer Convertible (Only 1,876 produced), 1966 Chrysler Imperial Convertible (Only 514 produced) and 1954 Hudson.”

“There’s a lot of history in these cars and they definitely bring back plenty of memories,” said Steve West in a release. “This a great event that showcases the great American craftsmanship that went into these vehicles.”

The Heritage Center is located at 123 Cromwell Dr., Townsend.

