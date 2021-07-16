Advertisement

Vintage car show coming to Townsend

The show will feature more than 100 classic cars.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend is hosting a classic car show Saturday, July 17.

“Autos Through The Ages” starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The show is free, but admission into the Heritage museum is five dollars.

According to a press release, there will be several rare cars on display, including “a 1954 Chevy Corvette (Only 3,640 produced), 2020 Chevy Corvette (C-8), 1955 Bentley, 2018 Tesla electric car, 1954 Buick Skylark (Only 836 produced), 1949 Buick Roadmaster Woodie (Only 653 made. This is 1 of 9 still existing), 1927 Model T Mail Truck, 1929 Model A Fire Truck, 1958 Edsel Pacer Convertible (Only 1,876 produced), 1966 Chrysler Imperial Convertible (Only 514 produced) and 1954 Hudson.”

“There’s a lot of history in these cars and they definitely bring back plenty of memories,” said Steve West in a release. “This a great event that showcases the great American craftsmanship that went into these vehicles.”

The Heritage Center is located at 123 Cromwell Dr., Townsend.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Documents reveal Pigeon Forge Fire Chief drank alcohol, drove city car to scene before suspension
Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims
Tennessee governor pushes back on youth vaccination claims

Latest News

Friday is hot and humid ahead of a cold front.
Hot with isolated storms today ahead of the weekend cold front
Your Forecast: Steamy today ahead of a cold front
Your Forecast: Steamy today ahead of a cold front
Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million...
Knoxville block party for downtown stadium plan
Fort Sanders street cleaning scheduled over next two weekends
Fort Sanders street cleaning scheduled over two weekends