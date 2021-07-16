Woman stabbed in the head, KPD reports

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a report of a stabbing at 736 Ben Hur Avenue around noon Friday, according to officials.

Responding officers found a woman with a laceration on the side of her head with a witness reporting the woman was stabbed by a female at the Holston Oaks Apartments, officials said.

Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Laquanita Wilkerson.

The victim was transferred to the University of Tennessee medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and told police she was arguing with Wilkerson and then was stabbed, according to KPD.

Wilkerson was charged with aggravated assault.

