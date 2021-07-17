132 years of Family fun; The Anderson County Fair returns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Anderson County Fair has returned for its 132nd installment.

”The crowd, the excitement, everyone gets excited for the Anderson County fair, just like the Tennessee Valley fair, just like the excitement of waiting and anticipating that, and I’ve always had that since I was a kid,” said Vern Harris, an Anderson County Native.

Back with rides, fair food, and events, this fair means a great deal to all who attend.

”It has been wonderful. I think the people are excited to be out,” said Jane Pope who runs Pops Concessions.

While able to get out and enjoy things once again, being back among neighbors and friends was a freeing feeling for many who have come since they were children.

”It’s great, it feels like freedom, like being let go from a cage or something,” said Harris.

While a warm weekend to mark the end of the festivities is expected, inside the craft building, much of the art and craftwork signals the hard work and dedication of the people who make the fair possible.

”When everyone comes in after judging just watching people, their expression they’ve seen they won best in show or first place and to see their face light up, it makes all the work the weekend prior worth it,” said Jenny Nichol, Chairperson of Home Center and Activities Building.

Saturday is the fair’s final night in 2021, packed with a concert, and more fun.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

