Advertisement

132 years of Family fun; The Anderson County Fair returns

The Anderson County Fair is called ‘The best six days of summer’.
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a year hiatus because of COVID-19, the Anderson County Fair has returned for its 132nd installment.

”The crowd, the excitement, everyone gets excited for the Anderson County fair, just like the Tennessee Valley fair, just like the excitement of waiting and anticipating that, and I’ve always had that since I was a kid,” said Vern Harris, an Anderson County Native.

Back with rides, fair food, and events, this fair means a great deal to all who attend.

”It has been wonderful. I think the people are excited to be out,” said Jane Pope who runs Pops Concessions.

While able to get out and enjoy things once again, being back among neighbors and friends was a freeing feeling for many who have come since they were children.

”It’s great, it feels like freedom, like being let go from a cage or something,” said Harris.

While a warm weekend to mark the end of the festivities is expected, inside the craft building, much of the art and craftwork signals the hard work and dedication of the people who make the fair possible.

”When everyone comes in after judging just watching people, their expression they’ve seen they won best in show or first place and to see their face light up, it makes all the work the weekend prior worth it,” said Jenny Nichol, Chairperson of Home Center and Activities Building.

Saturday is the fair’s final night in 2021, packed with a concert, and more fun.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Kingsport Axmen
“Concerning and troubling behavior” of former player prompts dismissal of Kingsport baseball team
.
Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the U.S. for largest increase in new COVID-19 cases
Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson
Documents reveal Pigeon Forge Fire Chief drank alcohol, drove city car to scene before suspension

Latest News

KPD provides tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts
KPD provides tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts
Robotics competition at CIA Robotics Academy
Battlebots, robotics competition in Oak Ridge
This image, taken by NASA's Near Earth Asteroid Rendezvous mission in 2000, shows a close-up...
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx brings back research from an asteroid
A Stuff the Truck event for Christian Services, Inc. brought in thousands of pounds of food to...
University of Tennessee professors studying food waste