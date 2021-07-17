Advertisement

Battlebots, robotics competition in Oak Ridge

A robotics competition, Battlebots, was held on Friday at the CIA Robotics Academy sponsored by the Central Intelligence Agency.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This past week, students learned robotics skills from top scientists at the CIA Robotics Academy of Oak Ridge.

Students were able to build robots from scratch and learn fundamental skills.

On Friday, students held a competition, called Battlebots, to see which robots would hold up when competing head to head.

The competition was held in the Oak Ridge Associated Universities Classroom on the main campus in Oak Ridge, officials said.

The winning team consisted of David Urbanowicz and Charles Rogers, both middle-school students at Jefferson Middle School in Oak Ridge.

