Battlebots, robotics competition in Oak Ridge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This past week, students learned robotics skills from top scientists at the CIA Robotics Academy of Oak Ridge.

Students were able to build robots from scratch and learn fundamental skills.

On Friday, students held a competition, called Battlebots, to see which robots would hold up when competing head to head.

The competition was held in the Oak Ridge Associated Universities Classroom on the main campus in Oak Ridge, officials said.

The winning team consisted of David Urbanowicz and Charles Rogers, both middle-school students at Jefferson Middle School in Oak Ridge.

