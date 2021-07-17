Fulton’s Buck Coatney inducted into TSSAA Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After three postponements, nine inductees of the 2020 TSSAA Hall of Fame class were inducted Saturday at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Murfreesboro.

Those inducted at this year’s luncheon were Barbara Daush, administrator from Memphis; Turner Jackson, administrator from Cleveland; Clint Parnell, administrator from Nashville; Bobby Alston, coach from Memphis; Buck Coatney, coach from Knoxville; Carolyn Jackson, coach from Chattanooga; Jeff Morris, coach from Milan; Shelby Miller, official from Elizabethton; and the late Marion Wilhoite, contributor from Columbia.

Congrats to Buck Coatney on his selection to the TSSAA Hall of Fame! Fortunate to have worked with him for so many years. They don’t come much better that Buck! #FFL pic.twitter.com/fUKQ7FeVVx — Rob Black 🏈 (@FHSCoachBlack) January 29, 2020

Coatney served as head football coach at Fulton High School for 19 seasons from 1992–2010 where he compiled a 144–91 overall record. He led the Falcons to state championships in 2003, 2004 and 2006, and finished state runner-up in 2002 and 2007.

Coatney was awarded the Tennessee Titans Coach of the Week and Coach of the Year in 2004 and received the National Football Foundation’s Amateur Football Award, AP Coach of the Year, East Tennessee Coach of the Year, and State Coach of the Year numerous times.

Due to the pandemic, there will not be a Class of 2021. The class of 2022 is set to be inducted on April 2, 2022. Nominations can be submitted It is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. CST. Nomination forms for the Class of 2022 are due in the TSSAA office by November 1. Forms are available at tssaa.org/hall-of-fame.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.