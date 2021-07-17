Heavy downpours and cooler temperatures on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heavy downpours continue Sunday with slightly cooler temperatures. We’ll continue that cooler trend for the first couple of days of the new week and then those 90s return once again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue this evening. The main threat with these storms will be heavy rain so watch out for localized flooding issues. We will see some lightning and possibly some gusty winds with these storms as well. Keep the WVLT Weather app with you for the latest. Temperatures will drop to near 70 overnight.

Sadly, Sunday is looking cloudy and rainy at times. The scattered to widespread showers and storms continue on and off throughout the day. The best chance for rain does look to be in the afternoon hours. Once again, we are looking at mostly heavy downpours but cannot rule out a few stronger storms at times. Highs will only get near 82 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain should exit our area from north to south through the late morning on Monday. While there may be a few late-day showers, the chance decreases sharply after noon. Highs will be near 83 degrees.

The rain chances crumble most of next week. Temps are up as a result from Wednesday onwards. We’ll see highs in the mid-80s on Tuesday but then increase to near 90 Wednesday through the weekend. Rain chances are mostly confined to the mountains.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

