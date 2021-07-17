Advertisement

Knoxville Police identify Saturday morning shooting victim

Police say 36-year-old Chaka Sligh was shot and killed.
police lights
police lights(KWQC)
By William Puckett
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police have identified the victim of an early Saturday morning shooting in East Knoxville.

Police say, Chaka Sligh, 36, was shot in the 2700 block of E. 5th Ave.

Sligh was in a car on Central Street near Jackson Avenue in the Old City when people flagged down a KPD officer and alerted them to Sligh, according to Police.

Officers were then called to a shooting on 5th Ave. where it was determined Sligh was shot, KPD officials said in a release.

Police ask anyone with information to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police seal
Teen home when husband shoots wife, kills himself in LaFollette
P.K. Shader, 70, sustained injuries to the head and face after police say she was punched...
Woman, 70, repeatedly punched by teenage Walmart employee
Kingsport Axmen
“Concerning and troubling behavior” of former player prompts dismissal of Kingsport baseball team
KPD (Knoxville Police Department)
Woman stabbed in the head, KPD reports
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert

Latest News

Coatney
Buck Coatney TSSAA Hall of Fame
Two suspected of stealing motorcycle
Sevierville Police looking for motorcycle theft suspects
More downpours Sunday
Heavy downpours and cooler temperatures on the way
TSSAA Hall of Fame
Fulton’s Buck Coatney inducted into TSSAA Hall of Fame