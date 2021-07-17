Knoxville Police identify Saturday morning shooting victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police have identified the victim of an early Saturday morning shooting in East Knoxville.

Police say, Chaka Sligh, 36, was shot in the 2700 block of E. 5th Ave.

Sligh was in a car on Central Street near Jackson Avenue in the Old City when people flagged down a KPD officer and alerted them to Sligh, according to Police.

Officers were then called to a shooting on 5th Ave. where it was determined Sligh was shot, KPD officials said in a release.

Police ask anyone with information to call East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, tipsters can remain anonymous.

