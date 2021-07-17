KPD provides tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the recent catalytic converter theft in Knox County, the Knoxville Police Department has provided tips and background information on these types of thefts on their Twitter account.

According to the tweet, a catalytic converter theft can cost a victim upwards of $2,000 to replace.

The tweet also says that thieves target the converter because it contains expensive metals, has a street value of $200 and can be removed from a car in less than a minute.

KPD says some easy ways to prevent a catalytic converter from being stolen from your car is:

Park your car in a garage or well-lit area

Engrave your VIN number into your catalytic converter

Install a catalytic converter protection device

Install a car alarm to set off when it detects vibration.

Recently, these types of thefts have been on the rise across the South.

