KPD provides tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts

A catalytic converter theft can cost a victim upwards of $2,000 to replace.
KPD provides tips to prevent catalytic converter thefts
(KKTV)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the recent catalytic converter theft in Knox County, the Knoxville Police Department has provided tips and background information on these types of thefts on their Twitter account.

According to the tweet, a catalytic converter theft can cost a victim upwards of $2,000 to replace.

The tweet also says that thieves target the converter because it contains expensive metals, has a street value of $200 and can be removed from a car in less than a minute.

KPD says some easy ways to prevent a catalytic converter from being stolen from your car is:

  • Park your car in a garage or well-lit area
  • Engrave your VIN number into your catalytic converter
  • Install a catalytic converter protection device
  • Install a car alarm to set off when it detects vibration.

Recently, these types of thefts have been on the rise across the South.

