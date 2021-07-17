KPD responds to fatal shooting in the Old City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said officers were flagged down by a vehicle on Central Street near Jackson Avenue in the Old City. A woman was found in the vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials with KPD said.

The female victim was transported to the UT Medical Center were she was pronounced deceased shortly after her arrival, according to KPD.

It was reported to officers that the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of E. Fifth Avenue, where a crime scene is now located.

The shooting is now under investigation, KPD officials said.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

