No injuries in West Knoxville house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department said they responded to a house fire at 814 W. Emerald Avenue early Saturday morning.

According to the report, KPD responded to the scene at 12:29 a.m..

KPD says that upon arrival, firefighters found flames coming from the single story home.

Fire crews quickly went to work extinguishing the flames while additional firefighters searched for any possible victims, with none found.

The fire was contained to the room of origin, no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

