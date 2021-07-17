Scattered downpours at times today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve got a few isolated showers moving across the area this morning, with more on the way for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of rain leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky and more scattered rain chances coming for the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon.

High’s on Saturday will be near 86 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times through the day.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is more of an on-and-off rain, timing wise. The chance of rain is high, but the amounts in general are trending down towards a half inch to three quarters of an inch.

Rain should exit our area from north to south through the late morning on Monday. While there may be a few late day showers, the chance decreases sharply after noon. We’re bumping up the temps a couple degrees Monday, now in the middle 80s.

The rain chances crumble most of next week. Temps are up as a result, from Tuesday onwards. High temps are near 90 degrees Tuesday-Friday. Rain chances are mostly confined to the mountains.

