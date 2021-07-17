Advertisement

Sevierville Police looking for motorcycle theft suspects

Two are suspected of stealing a motorcycle from the Gym Bar and Grill.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department are looking for two motorcycle theft suspects. The two people are suspected of stealing the motorcycle from the Gym Bar and Grill, officials say.

The motorcycle is described as a black 2016 Harley Davidson with tag number 59ZT90 and was stolen on July 6.

Anyone with information about the theft or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.

