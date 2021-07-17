Sevierville Police looking for motorcycle theft suspects

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevierville Police Department are looking for two motorcycle theft suspects. The two people are suspected of stealing the motorcycle from the Gym Bar and Grill, officials say.

The motorcycle is described as a black 2016 Harley Davidson with tag number 59ZT90 and was stolen on July 6.

Anyone with information about the theft or who can identify the suspects is asked to contact Detective John Turner at 865-868-1693.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.