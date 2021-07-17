Advertisement

Your back to school questions answered

Some parents shared their thoughts with us on the new school year.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - We asked you what your top concerns are about returning to the classroom. Some moms and dads shared their thoughts with us on the new school year.

“I can’t wait,” exclaimed Jennifer Moroughan, a mom of two high schoolers.

Germs were not a concern but goals were.

“My only concern is just these kids really having a good school year,” said Selisha Corpening, a mom of five all in Alcoa City Schools. “Especially my two smaller kids, they got behind a lot. So I really want them to be able to catch up.”

Corpening wants to see her first and second grade children catch up.

“I know it’s a lot on the teachers because this is really putting them behind as well,” said Corpening.

A school administrator told me teachers taking the time to evaluate students in the beginning will help set them up for success. That way they can create a learning plan for each student.

“I think it’s going to be a little bit of both. A little bit of catch up from what they didn’t get last year, being virtual or online schooling, but I hope they do get to proceed so they know what they need to know for the grades they’re in,” explained Morourghan.

These parents hope teachers will continue to be flexible.

