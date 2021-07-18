Cold front lingers bringing more rain for the next couple of days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A stalled out front will bring us scattered downpours and a few storms heading into the first half of the new week. We then look to dry out for a little bit and warm back up to near 90.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered downpours and a few storms continue this evening and into the overnight hours. We’ll actually see those showers become lighter and more widespread overnight. Temperatures will drop to near 68 degrees overnight.

It’ll be hard to get out of bed Monday morning with the gloomy conditions, but you’ll want to give yourself a few extra minutes to get to work. After the rain overnight, roads will be a little wet for that morning commute. Scattered downpours continue once again Monday. Highs will only get to near 83 degrees with the cloud cover and on and off rain chances throughout the day. The main threat with this cold front is the potential for localized flooding. Monday’s risk for rainfall is confined to areas south of I-40.

Excessive rainfall risk for Monday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Now that this cold front looks to hang around for a few days, I have increased rain chances for Tuesday and brought temperatures down to near 82 degrees. That cold front will provide more downpours and cloud cover Tuesday. We should start to see that front move out of here later Tuesday night.

The rain chances crumble most of next week. Temps are up as a result from Wednesday onwards. Temperatures will warm back up to the upper 80s to lower 90s Wednesday onwards. There is a chance for some stray to isolated storms throughout the week and into the weekend.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

