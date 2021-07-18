Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are looking for a missing 18-year-old Anthony Parrish.

Parrish was last seen Friday night around 10:30 p.m., officials say. He was seen leaving Roswell Road in West Knox County driving a 2002 red Chevy Silverado 1500, officials say.

Parrish was last seen wearing white basketball shorts and a long-sleeve white shirt with roses on the sleeves, according to a release.

Those with information are asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.

