Advertisement

KPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash

KPD officers are investigating a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.
(KLTV Staff)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Kingston Pike Saturday night.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Saturday night on Kingston Pike near Market Place Boulevard.

“Based on the evidence at the scene and witness statements, it appears that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Kingston Pike when it struck the SUV, throwing both the driver and passenger from the motorcycle,” the report says.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KPD responds to fatal shooting in Knoxville
KPD investigating fatal East Knoxville shooting
police lights
Knoxville Police identify Saturday morning shooting victim
KPD (Knoxville Police Department)
Woman stabbed in the head, KPD reports
Police seal
Teen home when husband shoots wife, kills himself in LaFollette
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert

Latest News

Three brothers charged with making more than 45 million robocalls
Missing teen out of West Knox County
Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Market Square has a host of new businesses including Proper popcorn.
New businesses popping up in Market Square
Coatney
Buck Coatney TSSAA Hall of Fame