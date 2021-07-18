KPD investigating fatal motorcycle crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Kingston Pike Saturday night.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the crash around 8 p.m. Saturday night on Kingston Pike near Market Place Boulevard.

“Based on the evidence at the scene and witness statements, it appears that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Kingston Pike when it struck the SUV, throwing both the driver and passenger from the motorcycle,” the report says.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. The passenger of the motorcycle died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

