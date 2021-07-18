Advertisement

Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 North lane

The right lane of I-75 north is closed.
I-75 crash
I-75 crash(TDOT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A multi-vehicle crash has closed the right lane and shoulder of Interstate 75 North, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at mile marker 79.6, which is just Northwest of Lenoir City. It was reported at 1:42 p.m., according to the TDOT.

Those interested in monitoring traffic can do so on the TDOT SmartWay traffic map.

