New businesses popping up in Market Square

Tennessee natives expanding their passion into downtown.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several new businesses are making their home on Market Square.

Adam Johnson and his three brothers run Proper Popcorn. The shop moved into downtown Knoxville in July 2021, after two years of operating out of their location in west Knoxville.

They got the idea after a night on vacation.

“We kinda hashed out something over dinner,” said Johnson.

Johnson says the brothers always wanted to be downtown, so he moved to Knoxville from Middle Tennessee to help them open the stores.

He says since the pandemic, several stores have moved out of downtown because of a lack of business.

That’s when they moved in, bringing their specialty popcorn flavors to downtown.

All the recipes are created by Adam. He says a best seller is “Zebra”, a caramel popcorn drizzled with milk and white chocolate.

A similar thing happened a few doors down, where Fruit Jar Alley moved in at the beginning of July.

Allison Manes brought her business from Newport, where it started in an alley of older buildings. The store began as a project to help revitalize her hometown.

The clothing store then expanded to Pigeon Forge, now to Knoxville. The store has only been open a few weeks, but Manes says it’s already a perfect fit.

“I have a love for Knoxville, I went to UT, and anybody that went to UT has a love for Knoxville”.

Besides her college roots, Market Square is alive again.

“I have loved being here,” said Manes. “And all day long, Market Square is buzzing, it’s all day!”

You can browse Proper Popcorn’s more than 50 flavors here. Fruit Jar Alley doesn’t have a website, Manes says she prefers the tradition of a brick and mortar.

But the store may be expanding again soon, Manes explained and hopes to host an open house for the Knoxville store sometime in September.

