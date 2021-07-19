Cade Mays earns spot on USA Today Network All-SEC team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The USA Today Network has released its preseason ALL-SEC team and the only Tennessee Vol represented is senior offensive lineman Cade Mays.

Alabama and Texas A&M each placed four players on the squad which is selected by USA TODAY Network’s team.

Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide was the unanimous choice to win the SEC West Division and the overwhelming pick to win the SEC championship. Georgia was picked to win the SEC East. You’ll find a co0mplete list of the USA Today selection at the bottom of the page.

Back to cade Mays, who along with younger brother and fellow UT offensive lineman Cooper, have teamed up with a Knoxville design company for an NIL opportunity:

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Running back: Tank Bigsby, Auburn

Running back (tie): Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Running back (tie): Kevin Harris, South Carolina

Wide receiver: John Metchie III, Alabama

Wide receiver: Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Tight end: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M*

Offensive line: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Offensive line: Evan Neal, Alabama

Offensive line: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Offensive line: Charles Cross, Miss State

Offensive line: Cade Mays, Tennessee

Placekicker: Cade York, LSU

All-purpose: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

DEFENSE

Defensive line: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Defensive line: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina

Defensive line: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida

Defensive line: Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri

Linebacker: Christian Harris, Alabama

Linebacker: Grant Morgan, Arkansas

Linebacker: Zakoby McClain, Auburn

Defensive back: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU*

Defensive back: Kaiir Elam, Florida

Defensive back: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas

Defensive back: Josh Jobe, Alabama

Punter: Jake Camarda, Georgia

* Unanimous choice

PRESEASON HONORS

Coach of the year: Nick Saban

Player of the year: John Metchie III, Alabama

Newcomer of the year: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

ORDER OF FINISH

EAST DIVISION

1. Georgia

2. Florida

3. Missouri

4. Kentucky

5. Tennessee

6. South Carolina

7. Vanderbilt

WEST DIVISION

1. Alabama

2. Texas A&M

3. LSU

4. Ole Miss

5. Auburn

6. Arkansas

7. Mississippi State

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama

