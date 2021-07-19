Cade Mays earns spot on USA Today Network All-SEC team
Only Vol represented on the preseason squad teams up with younger brother for NIL opportunity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The USA Today Network has released its preseason ALL-SEC team and the only Tennessee Vol represented is senior offensive lineman Cade Mays.
Alabama and Texas A&M each placed four players on the squad which is selected by USA TODAY Network’s team.
Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide was the unanimous choice to win the SEC West Division and the overwhelming pick to win the SEC championship. Georgia was picked to win the SEC East. You’ll find a co0mplete list of the USA Today selection at the bottom of the page.
Back to cade Mays, who along with younger brother and fellow UT offensive lineman Cooper, have teamed up with a Knoxville design company for an NIL opportunity:
OFFENSE
Quarterback: Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Running back: Tank Bigsby, Auburn
Running back (tie): Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
Running back (tie): Kevin Harris, South Carolina
Wide receiver: John Metchie III, Alabama
Wide receiver: Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Tight end: Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M*
Offensive line: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Offensive line: Evan Neal, Alabama
Offensive line: Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Offensive line: Charles Cross, Miss State
Offensive line: Cade Mays, Tennessee
Placekicker: Cade York, LSU
All-purpose: Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
DEFENSE
Defensive line: DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
Defensive line: Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina
Defensive line: Brenton Cox Jr., Florida
Defensive line: Trajan Jeffcoat, Missouri
Linebacker: Christian Harris, Alabama
Linebacker: Grant Morgan, Arkansas
Linebacker: Zakoby McClain, Auburn
Defensive back: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU*
Defensive back: Kaiir Elam, Florida
Defensive back: Jalen Catalon, Arkansas
Defensive back: Josh Jobe, Alabama
Punter: Jake Camarda, Georgia
* Unanimous choice
PRESEASON HONORS
Coach of the year: Nick Saban
Player of the year: John Metchie III, Alabama
Newcomer of the year: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
ORDER OF FINISH
EAST DIVISION
1. Georgia
2. Florida
3. Missouri
4. Kentucky
5. Tennessee
6. South Carolina
7. Vanderbilt
WEST DIVISION
1. Alabama
2. Texas A&M
3. LSU
4. Ole Miss
5. Auburn
6. Arkansas
7. Mississippi State
SEC CHAMPION
Alabama
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.