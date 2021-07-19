Cocke County Sheriff requests assistance from TBI in second assault case on same road

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has asked for assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in a second assault that happened on Monday, July 12 on Jimtown Road.

In a post on the Cocke County Sheriff’s Facebook page police said that a similar incident also occurred on the same road on April 1, 2021 that resulted in the death of Tony Ahrens.

Deputies say that TBI has been requested to assist and they are currently investigating an assault that occurred near Jimtown Road on July 12.

Due to this being an active investigation, other names and specific details are not being released. If anyone has information that will assist, please contact the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 423-623-6004. You can remain anonymous.

Cocke Co. Sheriff post on Jimtown Rd. (CCSO)

