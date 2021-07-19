Advertisement

Cocke County Sheriff requests assistance from TBI in second assault case on same road

Cocke Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating similar second assault on same road that left one dead in April
(WVLT)
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office has asked for assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in a second assault that happened on Monday, July 12 on Jimtown Road.

In a post on the Cocke County Sheriff’s Facebook page police said that a similar incident also occurred on the same road on April 1, 2021 that resulted in the death of Tony Ahrens.

Deputies say that TBI has been requested to assist and they are currently investigating an assault that occurred near Jimtown Road on July 12.

Due to this being an active investigation, other names and specific details are not being released. If anyone has information that will assist, please contact the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 423-623-6004. You can remain anonymous.

Cocke Co. Sheriff post on Jimtown Rd.
Cocke Co. Sheriff post on Jimtown Rd.(CCSO)
Cocke Co. Sheriff post on Jimtown Rd.
Cocke Co. Sheriff post on Jimtown Rd.(CCSO)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Knoxville Police identify Saturday morning shooting victim
Motorcycle wreck
KPD identifies victims from weekend fatal motorcycle crash
Three brothers charged with making more than 45 million robocalls
I-75 crash
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 North lane
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert

Latest News

Tennessee approves 29 new virtual schools
Tennessee state tax revenues continue to exceed projections
Mid-South hospitals see increase in COVID-19 patients amid variant surge
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Storms will be off and on this afternoon