Cooler and dreary Tuesday but heat’s returning

Tuesday brings more morning fog and then a couple more showers.
If you'll be driving through our southern counties - mostly south of I-40 - you'll see more raindrops.(Shannon Brotherton)
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We are cooler through Tuesday evening as rain and clouds linger. From there, we’re launching back to summery weather. Highs are near 90 for most of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There are numerous small and slow-moving showers across East Tennessee, and, to a lesser extent, Southern Kentucky. Because they are crawling, ponding and lower visibility are the biggest issues. Damaging winds are not really a concern. Later this evening, patches of fog will form, especially in the areas that received the most rain over the past two days.

Tuesday brings more morning fog and then a couple more showers. The threat for ‘garden variety’ showers moves south a few miles. The chance is mostly – though not totally – to the south of Interstate 40. The lingering, stubborn low sits over northern Alabama. That northern Georgia to northern Alabama corridor is where the flood threat is greater.

High temps will be in the lower 80s at best, though many will not climb out of the 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We start to really warm up – and dry out – on Wednesday. Temps are near 86 in Knoxville with only a few showers in Monroe and McMinn Counties. It’s mostly dry Thursday and Friday, as we leap into the lower 90s across the Tennessee River Valley district.

The weekend only has a few showers chances. We’ll dry out and have to watch the arrival of the latest US Drought Monitor by week’s end.

Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

