Dollywood’s DreamMore nominated for ‘Best Family Resort’

Dolywood needs votes to win their second USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award.
Source: Dollywood/Iran Watson Photo 2015
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort was named the number one amusement park hotel in the country by USA Today readers in the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards in July. Now the resort is hoping to go two-for-two after being nominated for best family resort, officials say.

Anyone can vote for the resort to win the award, and voting closes Monday, August 16 at midnight. Those who vote are able to do so once per day on each device they own, officials say.

Those interested can vote here.

