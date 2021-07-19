Advertisement

Fentress County Sheriff’s deputies searching for escaped inmates

The escapees were last seen wearing orange pants and white tee shirts near Highland Manor Winery
Fentress County Sheriff Department
Fentress County Sheriff Department(FCSO)
By David Sikes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two inmates who escaped near the Highland Manor Winery.

The escapees were last seen wearing orange pants and white tee shirts near Highland Manor Winery, off of U. S. 127 South of Jamestown.

If you have seen the individuals please call 911 or the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department 931-879-8142.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Knoxville Police identify Saturday morning shooting victim
Motorcycle wreck
KPD identifies victims from weekend fatal motorcycle crash
Three brothers charged with making more than 45 million robocalls
I-75 crash
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 North lane
Don Wells believes Summer was kidnapped
“Good chance she’s already dead” says Summer Wells’ father amid AMBER Alert

Latest News

On being cleared to play | Cade Mays
Cade Mays earns spot on USA Today Network All-SEC team
WVLT Sports Director talks Mays brothers and NIL
Mays Brothers
Cocke County Sheriff requests assistance from TBI in second assault case on same road
Tennessee approves 29 new virtual schools