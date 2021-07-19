Fentress County Sheriff’s deputies searching for escaped inmates

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Fentress County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two inmates who escaped near the Highland Manor Winery.

The escapees were last seen wearing orange pants and white tee shirts near Highland Manor Winery, off of U. S. 127 South of Jamestown.

If you have seen the individuals please call 911 or the Fentress County Sheriff’s Department 931-879-8142.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.