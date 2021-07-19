Knoxville Police looking for suspected trailer thief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are looking for a suspect that stole a trailer containing lawn equipment. The theft happened on the 4100 block of Angola Road, officials said.

The suspect is believed to have driven a white pickup truck.

Those with information should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers online at their website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

