Manning brothers to headline Monday Night Football alternate broadcast

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will headline an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast for the next three seasons, ESPN announced Monday.

The broadcast, called The Monday Night Football MegaCast, will air on ESPN2 for 10 games in the next three seasons, ESPN said. The Mannings will also be joined by other NFL players and celebrities, according to the announcement.

“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” Peyton Manning said. “ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions as we built out The Places franchise and we’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”

“Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” chairman of ESPN and sports content Jimmy Pitaro said. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

Peyton Manning is set to enter into the Pro Foorball Hall of Fame next month.

