Advertisement

Manning brothers to headline Monday Night Football alternate broadcast

The broadcast will air on ESPN2 and feature Peyton and Eli Manning.
(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for National Football League)
(Jonathan Bachman/AP Images for National Football League)(Jonathan Bachman | AP Images for National Football League)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will headline an alternate Monday Night Football broadcast for the next three seasons, ESPN announced Monday.

The broadcast, called The Monday Night Football MegaCast, will air on ESPN2 for 10 games in the next three seasons, ESPN said. The Mannings will also be joined by other NFL players and celebrities, according to the announcement.

“This partnership with ESPN and The Walt Disney Company reflects an ongoing, shared commitment to offering fans fun, innovative content,” Peyton Manning said. “ESPN+ has been a terrific partner for Omaha Productions as we built out The Places franchise and we’re excited to co-create a new MegaCast format that will have something for everyone.”

“Offering multiple Monday Night Football viewing options for the next three seasons continues our innovation efforts and provides additional value for our fans,” chairman of ESPN and sports content Jimmy Pitaro said. “Peyton and Eli will bring a different approach, delving into conversation about broader, big-picture topics while also honing in on the game, much like fans do when watching with their family and friends.”

Peyton Manning is set to enter into the Pro Foorball Hall of Fame next month.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle wreck
KPD identifies victims from weekend fatal motorcycle crash
police lights
Knoxville Police identify Saturday morning shooting victim
Three brothers charged with making more than 45 million robocalls
I-75 crash
Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 North lane
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
KSP: Teen accused of killing mother, sister escapes from Lexington jail

Latest News

Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame selects six High School Athletes of the Year
Greater Knoxville Hall of Fame announces High School Athletes of the Year
An SEC yardage marker lays on the sideline during a game between Tennessee and Missouri at...
SEC Commissioner says conference won’t reschedule games due to COVID concerns
On being cleared to play | Cade Mays
Cade Mays earns spot on USA Today Network All-SEC team
WVLT Sports Director talks Mays brothers and NIL
Mays Brothers