Mobile food pantry helps battle food insecurity in East TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Dream Center’s mobile food pantry in East Tennessee is helping battle food insecurity.

The food pantry says it has a mission to feed hundreds of hungry people.

Second Harvey Food Bank donates fruits, veggies, bread and more to supply the food pantry. The truck has weekly stops at West Lonsdale Baptist Church.

“Many of the people in our community either don’t drive, or they depend on others for transportation, they use public transportation. So getting to and from the grocery store is not always an easy thing,” Teaching Paster at West Lonsdale Baptist Church Todd Halliburton said.

The pantry uses a tool on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website that shows when people in the area have more than a mile to the nearest grocery store. This means they are in a food desert. A food desert is defined as an area that has limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

43% of the people that visit the pantry are children and seniors, according to Director of Knoxville Dream Center, Ross Jones.

“It’s a huge relief for us knowing that we’re actually impacting the community,” Jones said.

The Knoxville Dream Center’s Food Truck consistently visits nine locations weekly. For more information, visit the website.

